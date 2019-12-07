Coir banking a lot on geotextiles, says Isaac

Great emphasis will be given to increasing the production of coir geotextiles to revive the coir industry in the State, Minister for Finance and Coir T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the ongoing Coir Kerala 2019, an international event on coir and natural fibre products organised by Department of Coir Development, Dr. Isaac said that securing the future of the industry depended on product diversification, especially enhancing the production of coir geotextiles and its use in fields such as road construction, erosion control blankets, and soil conservation.

Automatic looms

“We need a market for coir yarn and that market can only be in geotextiles. Otherwise the entire sector will come to a standstill,” the Minister said.

The government aims at producing around 30,000 tonnes of coir geotextiles in 2020-21 and increase it to 45,000 tonnes in 2021-22. Dr. Isaac said that to equip the industry to meet the growing demands, the government was carrying out rapid mechanisation and automation in the coir sector, while protecting the traditional coir workers.

“As part of the second restructuring of the coir industry, we are setting up automatic looms in Alappuzha. Besides, 1,000 automatic spinning machines will be installed in coir-spinning sector soon,” he said.

High demand

In 2017, Coir Kerala, agreements had been reached with local bodies in the State for the distribution of coir geotextiles to the tune of ₹100 crore. However, the industry could only provide geotextiles worth around ₹60 crore.

“The Union transport ministry wants 40,000 tonnes of geotextiles annually, which we cannot supply in entirety at present. Such is the demand for coir geotextiles. A decision has already been made to use coir geotextiles in the construction of roads under the Public Works Department. If we can produce enough coir geotextiles, we will be able to secure the future of the industry,” Dr. Isaac added.

Single-use plastic

The Minister said that with the State set to bid adieu to single-use plastic, alternative products made from coir would be promoted.

Coir Department officials said that the mechanisation would bring down the cost of production and help promote it as a real alternative to geotextiles made from polymers.

They hope to reach agreements with local bodies for the supply of coir geotextiles to the tune of at least ₹100 crore in Coir Kerala 2019.

The State’s reliance on Tamil Nadu for coconut fibre has come down to a great extent in recent years. Of the total fibre procured by the Coirfed in 2018-19, 44% was from Kerala.