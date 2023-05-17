Coimbatore blast case: Four suspects, including PDP leader Abdul Nasir Maudany, acquitted

May 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

Four persons, including People’s Democratic Party leader Abdul Nasir Maudany who were accused of supporting the suspects in the Coimbatore blast case, have been acquitted by the trial court. The verdict came from the Kozhikode Additional District Sessions Court-III about 25 years after the arrest.

A.T. Mohammed Ashraf, M.V. Zubair, K. Ayyappan and Abdul Nasir Maudany were the accused in the case registered by the Kasaba police. Mohammed Ashraf and Zubair were arrested on the basis of the statement of another accused in the case named Majeed alias Babu. According to his statement, the two Kozhikode residents were involved in supplying arms to the suspects in the Coimbatore blast case in 1998.

The city police arrested Ashraf and Zubair with country made guns and bullets from the Kozhikode Mofussil bus stand. Abdul Nasir Maudany was arraigned in the case as he was accused of having a conspiracy with the two. K. Ayyappan, the third accused in the case, was suspected of manufacturing the country-made guns.

The four were acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove the charges including criminal conspiracy and sedition against them. A four-member panel of advocates appeared for the defence counsel.