Cognizium Inter-College Arts Fest begins at Kuttiyadi

November 19, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Around 600 students are participating in the three-day festival organised on six campuses

Minister for Fisheries V. Abdurahiman inaugurated Cognizium Inter-College Arts Fest of Sirajul Huda Educational Complex at Kuttiyadi here on Saturday. Around 600 students are participating in the three-day festival organised on six campuses. Sheikh Abdul Rahman Saquafi, Perode, general secretary and founder of Sirajul Huda Educational Complex, delivered the keynote address. K.P. Kunhammed Kutty, MLA, presided over the function. Organisers Bashir Abdurehman Elazhary and Muhammed Abdurehman Elazhary spoke. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

