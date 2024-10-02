GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coffee day to be observed on October 3

Published - October 02, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Coffee Day on October 3, the Coffee Board of India will host a series of events in Wayanad, a major Robusta coffee growing region in the country.

District Collector D.R. Meghashree would inaugurate the event at 10.30 a.m. at the municipal town hall at Sulthan Bathery, M. Karuthamani, Joint Director of the Coffee Board (Extension), Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said.

“The occasion offers a platform to coffee enthusiasts to unite, relish their favourite brew, and extend their support to coffee farmers globally. International Coffee Day highlights the myriad challenges that coffee producers face, including climate change, price volatility, and economic adversities in coffee-growing nations,” Dr. Karuthamani said. He added that the day would be dedicated to celebrating the cherished beverage.

The theme of International Coffee Day this year is ‘Coffee, Your Daily Ritual, Our Shared Journey’. “The theme underscores the significance of sustainable and ethical farming practices, bringing attention to the vital role of coffee farmers,” he said.

Coffee growers would be honoured on the occasion. Interactive technical sessions led by industry experts would provide valuable insights and knowledge to participants, Dr. Karuthamani said.

Published - October 02, 2024 08:31 pm IST

