Coffee Board offers subsidies for development of plantations

The Coffee Board of India is offering subsidies to coffee growers in the State for various schemes under the Integrated Coffee Development Scheme to promote the development of coffee plantations.

The schemes include replantation, construction of ring wells and water storage tanks, purchase of irrigation equipment, construction of coffee godowns and coffee drying yards, installation of mechanised driers and pulping units, and mechanisation of coffee plantations, Joint Director (Extension Kerala and Tamil Nadu) K. Karuthamani has said.

Financial assistance is also available for the installation of eco-pulpers and eco-certification or organic certification. The subsidies are available to individual coffee growers as well as Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) with at least 100 coffee farmers as members.

The maximum eligible subsidy for general category growers is 40%, while SC/ST growers are eligible for 90% subsidy up to two hectares and 75% subsidy above two hectares. FPOs were eligible for 75% subsidy, said Mr. Karuthamani.

Coffee growers may submit their applications online through the India Coffee App or the Coffee Board website. Prior approval from the Liaison Offices of the Coffee Board was mandatory before commencing the activity, he added.

The Coffee Board’s initiative aims to support coffee growers in improving their productivity and quality, and to promote sustainable coffee production practices. The applications should reach the offices concerned on or before September 30. For details, farmers may contact the liaison officers in their area, he said.

