Coffee Board of India extends last date to apply for subsidies to Oct. 7

The Coffee Board of India has extended the last date for submission of application for the subsidies for development of plantations to October 7 (Monday).

The Board is offering subsidies to coffee growers in the State for schemes under the Integrated Coffee Development Scheme to promote the development of coffee plantations.

The schemes include replantation, construction of ring wells and water storage tanks, purchase of irrigation equipment, construction of coffee godowns and coffee drying yards, installation of mechanised driers and pulping units, and mechanisation of coffee plantations, Joint Director (Extension Kerala and Tamil Nadu) M. Karuthamani has said.

Financial assistance is also available for installing eco-pulpers and eco-certification or organic certification. The subsidies are available to individual coffee growers as well as Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) with at least 100 coffee farmers as members.

The maximum eligible subsidy for general category growers is 40%, while SC/ST growers are eligible for a 90% subsidy up to two hectares and 75% subsidy above two hectares. FPOs were eligible for 75% subsidy, said Dr. Karuthamani.

Coffee growers may submit their applications online through the India Coffee App or the Coffee Board website. Prior approval from the Liaison Offices of the Coffee Board was mandatory before commencing the activity, he added.

For details, farmers may contact the liaison officers in their area, he said.