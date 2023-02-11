ADVERTISEMENT

Coffee Board begins ‘Know your Kappi’ campaign

February 11, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KALPETTA

‘Coffee cup quality’ a crucial factor in determining coffee quality and achieving higher premiums

The Hindu Bureau

The Coffee Board has launched a campaign titled ‘Know your Kaapi’ to help coffee growers in the country understand and dwell deeper into the intricacies of their produce.

“As “Coffee Cup Quality” is a crucial factor in determining the coffee quality and achieving higher premiums, the campaign aims at helping growers understand and dwell deeper into the intricacies of their coffees,” M. Karuthamani, Joint Director, Extension, Coffee Board, told The Hindu on Saturday

Cup tasting

The art and science of cup tasting would enable coffee growers in understanding the nuances and defects, if any, in their coffee, Dr. Karuthamani said.

“The farming and post-harvest practices performed by the growers will speak for themselves in the cup. The coffee growers would be able to devise the best practices and raise the overall cup quality with the support of the cup-quality attributes provided in a comprehensive but easy-to-understand report format,” he added.

To participate in the cup quality evaluation drive, a cupping fee of ₹59 a kg of sample has been fixed.

The top five coffees from each region would be showcased at the World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru in July. The growers who would like to participate in the campaign should submit the samples to the nearest Coffee Board extension office before February 25, Dr. Karuthamani said.

CONNECT WITH US