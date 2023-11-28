Code of Conduct to be introduced for campus programmes

November 28, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government is mulling over formulating a code of conduct for compliance during events organised on university and college campuses.

The move comes against the backdrop of a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) that claimed the lives of three students and a visitor during a concert organised in connection with a tech festival.

The Higher Education department has constituted a committee to frame guidelines to be implemented for such programmes. The panel has also been entrusted with conducting a comprehensive probe into the tragedy that struck CUSAT.

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath, Director of Technical Education in-charge M.S. Rajasree, and School of Environmental Sciences, and Disaster Management head Baiju K.R., are the members of the committee. Dr. Rajasree will coordinate the activities of the panel.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the code of conduct would comprise general instructions to be followed while conducting programmes on campuses.

