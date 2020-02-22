Code of conduct for Malankara Orthodox Church clergy

KOTTAYAM

22 February 2020 23:09 IST

Action plan to ensure financial discipline in Church

The episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, which drew to a close here on Friday, approved a code of conduct for its clergy and others.

The synod, presided over by Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose II, decided to implement an action plan to ensure financial discipline within the Church.

The plan, Lalitham, Sundaram, to be implemented through the human resource wing of the Church, is being initiated in view of a financial crunch.

The synod also approved a salary package for the clergy and key service men for the next five years. Discussions were held to obtain PAN cards for various parishes, establishments and movements under the Church.

Activities reviewed

Activities of the two theological seminaries of the Church and the cancer centre at Parumala were reviewed.

Grants to the amendments brought in the bylaws of the St. George dayara at Othera, Malankara Sabha magazine and the Mumbai Gregorian Community approved. The environmental wing of the Church had been entrusted with formulating projects on sustainable development and ecological spirituality. Plans were also afoot to carry out various nature and energy conservation programmes at the parish level.

The synod approved the annual budget of the establishments and organisations under Schedule B for the year 2020-21. Synod secretary Youhanon Mar Diascoros Metropolitan presented various reports during the four-day event.