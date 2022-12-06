Coconut prices on the rise due to interventions of govt.: Minister

December 06, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Following the State government’s interventions, the price of raw coconut in the State is on the rise now, Agriculture Minister P. Prasad has said.

The Minister was replying to a calling attention motion by C.H. Kunhambu in the Assembly on Tuesday that pressure should be exerted on the Centre to change its policy which had led to a crash in the prices of rubber and coconut in the State.

The State government had restarted the procurement of raw coconut in the State at ₹32 a kg through Kerafed, the VFPCK and the Kerala State Coconut Development Corporation following a government order (GO) issued in January to ensure fair price for coconut. Procurement was being done through 79 centres now and more procurement centres had been proposed.

Over 20 of these new procurement centres would be mobile units, Mr. Prasad said. Till December 1, over 6,000 tonnes of raw coconut had been procured in the State, for which Kerafed had paid the farmers over ₹18 crore.

The government had again written to the Centre requesting that Kerafed be included as a procurement agency for copra. Copra procurement was facing difficulties in the State because of the Centre’s insistence that cooperative societies buying copra for production of coconut oil could not be made procurement agencies, he said.

Scheme for rubber

As for rubber, the rubber production incentive scheme of the government was going through phase 8. A sum of ₹500 crore had been set aside in the 2021-22 Budget for the scheme.

The government was continuously liaisoning with the Centre on the need for changing its policies to suit the interest of farmers, Mr. Prasad said.