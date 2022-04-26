Coconut Development Board conducts nation-wide campaign
KOCHI
The Coconut Development Board on Tuesday organised a nation-wide campaign for coconut farmers along with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the programme online and said that the farmers should take advantage of all schemes introduced by the government and adopt advanced technologies.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.