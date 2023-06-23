Coconics to be relaunched in July with four new models

June 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala’s own laptop manufacturing company Coconics is gearing up for a relaunch by introducing four new models. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who visited the Coconics plant in Manvila in the capital on Friday, said that the company will be relaunched in July, as part of unveiling of new models in the market. He said that the company will become the first deemed public sector unit (PSU) in the State with a change in its share structure.

Coconics had earlier launched seven laptop models under a joint initiative of Kerala State Electronic Development Corporation (Keltron), Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and UST Global. Out of the four new models to be launched, two will be under the name of Keltron. All the models, including a mini laptop, have received BIS certification. Mr. Rajeeve said that ever since the company started production in 2019, a total of 12,500 laptops have been sold.

As part of the change in share structure to make it a deemed PSU, KSIDC and Keltron will together own 51% share in the company. While UST Global will hold 47% stake, start-ups recommended by the IT department will own remaining 2%. He said that Coconics will be a self-governed organisation. Coconics laptops can be purchased through e-commerce portals such as Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal. Founded in 2018, Coconics currently manufactures mini PCs, desktops, servers and tablets in addition to laptops. The plant at Manvila has the capacity to produce 2 lakh laptops per year. The company also has ISO certification.

Mr. Rajeeve was accompanied by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, Industries department Principal Secretary Suman Billa, Officer on Special Duty Anie Jula Thomas and Keltron MD Narayana Murthy.

