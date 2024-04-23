Cocoa price touches all-time record of ₹,1000 per kg

April 23, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - IDUKKI

Providing new hope to farmers, the price of dried cocoa beans has reached an all-time record of ₹1,000 per kg. Two months before, it was ₹360 per kg. Vendors have reported that the price of dried cocoa beans has reached an unprecedented ₹1,000 per kg. The price was ₹360 per kg in February’s first week.

Jose Joseph, a cocoa vendor based in Thadiyampadu in Idukki, said that the price of dried cocoa has shot up over twofold within three months. “The price of dried cocoa per kg in February was ₹360, and on Tuesday, it was ₹1,000. The price of wet cocoa was ₹130, and it increased to ₹350 per kg,” said Mr. Joseph.

Kuriachen Johnson, who runs Rakkaudella Chocolates, an Ernakulam-based confectioner, said that the price increase was sudden. “The internal consumption of cocoa products has also increased in the State. There is no chance to reduce the product’s price in the near future,” said Mr. Johsnon.

Dileep John Nellikkunnel, a farmer in Idukki who manages nearly five acres of cocoa plantations, shared his experience that the increasing price of cocoa provides a new hope to the farmers. “Timely management, including using pesticides, is also an important factor in surviving the plants. Increasing the price will automatically reflect the market and provide hope to the farmers and vendors,” said John.

Mr. Joseph explained that after the price of cocoa increased the farmers in Idukki, one of the major cocoa cultivation areas, ensured better care for the plants, the results of which is also reflecting in the quality of cocoa available in the local market. “Now, in a week, nearly five tonnes of cocoa arrive at Thadiyampadu local market in Idukki. Till last year, most of the farmers did not collect cocoa beans from their plantations due to the absence of a proper price,” he said.

“Twenty years before, most of the plantations in the district were filled with cocoa plants. In the 2000s, I collected over 40 tonnes of cocoa for Cadburys in the Erattayar region in Idukki. In that period, the price of wet cocoa was ₹17 per kg. Later, the plantations switched to cardamom and other crops. I hope the price increase will attract more farmers to engage in cocoa farming,” he said.

