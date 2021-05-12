Cochin University takes the digital route amidst COVID-19 crisis

K.N. Madhusoodanan

KOCHI:

12 May 2021 13:05 IST

“We are planning to hold the final semester postgraduate exams online from next week onwards,” Vice-Chancellor K. N. Madhusoodanan said.

Cochin University of Science and Technology has decided to opt for the digital route to hold its final semester postgraduate exams to overcome the possible delay in holding offline exams in view of the worsening pandemic situation.

“We are planning to hold the final semester postgraduate exams online from next week onwards,” Vice-Chancellor K. N. Madhusoodanan told The Hindu on Wednesday. The varsity had postponed its examinations after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chancellor of the State universities, had asked the authorities not to hold the offline exams following the second wave.

“The online exams for postgraduate courses would not be much of a logistical hurdle for us as there are only 15 to 20 students each in a batch. Students will submit their projects online. The viva-voce based on the projects will also be held on the online platform,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.

Advertising

Advertising

On whether the final semester B. Tech exams will also be held online, the Vice-Chancellor said that a decision would be taken by the end of this month. “We will review the situation and take an appropriate decision. The students, especially from the north Indian States, had left the campus following the pandemic situation. The varsity may have to go for the online exam for the B. Tech students, if the situation does not improve,” he said. About 2,500 students are pursuing various B. Tech programmes being offered by the varsity.

The varsity has postponed its Common Admission Test (CAT) for admission to various programmes, including B. Tech courses scheduled earlier from June 12 to 14 in view of the pandemic condition. “We are now planning to hold it in the second week of July. Any decision would depend on the COVID situation close to that time,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.