Cochin Shipyard to build India’s first hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel

A sketch of the first hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel to be constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited for operation in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Friday to build the country’s first hydrogen fuel cell catamaran vessel for operation in Varanasi and electric hybrid vessels for Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

CSL also inked an MoU for the construction of six electric catamaran vessels for UP and another two for Assam. Introduction of the 100-passenger capacity airconditioned hydrogen cell vessel in Varanasi will pave the way for the reduction in usage of fossil fuels in the country’s national waterways.

The vessel will be deployed at Varanasi after test and trial runs in Kochi. It will reduce carbondioxide emissions by 250 MT annually.

Based on the success of the project, the technology can be adopted for greening of cargo vessels and small country crafts, enabling significant reduction in pollution levels in the national waterways, said a release from CSL.