Cochin Shipyard organises safety conclave

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) organised ‘Samsraya’, an event aimed at fortifying safety standards within the shipbuilding and ship repair sectors in India, on May 9 and 10.

The programme was aimed at advancing safety practices in the maritime domain in India and to explore the possibilities of creating a health, safety and environment (HSE) framework for Indian shipyards.

The conclave was inaugurated by T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He underscored the significance of prioritising HSE practices in shipyard operations. Madhu S. Nair, CMD of CSL, delivered the welcome address, while Pramod P., Director, Factories and Boilers department, Government of Kerala, felicitated the gathering and also administered the national safety pledge.

