Cochin Shipyard funding for climate tech company

Published - November 13, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Neiox Eco Cycle, a climate tech company involved in addressing industrial pollution and waste generation, has been awarded a grant of ₹30 lakh by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under the USHUS Maritime Startup Funding programme in association with IIMK Live, a technology business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre at IIM-Kozhikode (IIMK).

The award was presented at a function held on the IIMK campus on Tuesday. The funding will accelerate the company’s mission to develop innovative solutions that recover and convert industrial pollutants and waste into valuable resources, according to a communication.

Founded by Akhil Raj Pottekkat, an environmental sustainability entrepreneur, the company is incubated at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut. He had witnessed the environmental impact of industrial waste during his tenure in pigment manufacturing, it said.

