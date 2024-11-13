 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cochin Shipyard funding for climate tech company

Published - November 13, 2024 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Neiox Eco Cycle, a climate tech company involved in addressing industrial pollution and waste generation, has been awarded a grant of ₹30 lakh by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) under the USHUS Maritime Startup Funding programme in association with IIMK Live, a technology business incubator and entrepreneurship development centre at IIM-Kozhikode (IIMK).

The award was presented at a function held on the IIMK campus on Tuesday. The funding will accelerate the company’s mission to develop innovative solutions that recover and convert industrial pollutants and waste into valuable resources, according to a communication.

Founded by Akhil Raj Pottekkat, an environmental sustainability entrepreneur, the company is incubated at the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut. He had witnessed the environmental impact of industrial waste during his tenure in pigment manufacturing, it said.

Published - November 13, 2024 10:11 pm IST

Related Topics

startups / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.