Cochin Shipyard bags order from Europe for hybrid service operation vessels

February 01, 2024 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - KOCHI

Public sector company Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has bagged a prestigious international order from a European client for the construction of a hybrid service operation vessel (SOV) for offshore wind renewables market, with an option for a follow-on order. The order, it is learnt, is worth over ₹500 crore.

The shipyard is currently building two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels (CSOVs) for another European client.

With attention turning towards sustainable and green energy solutions, there is a large global focus on the development of offshore renewable energy segment. The hybrid SOVs are the workhorse of the growing, highly specialised renewables segment in which CSL is actively looking forward with its proven track record in offshore support vessels, said a communication from the shipyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These SOVs are designed by VARD AS, Norway, and built for the service, maintenance, and operational needs of the offshore wind industry. The vessels are equipped with fully electric cycloidal propulsion system, 3D motion compensated gangway system [walk2work] and a 3D crane which forms the mission equipment. The vessels are to be classed with DNV ‘Clean Design’ and latest ‘Cyber Secure’ notations. The hybrid electric propulsion system is powered by 3 x 1,300 ekW diesel generator set along with large lithium battery pack to achieve emission reduction to a large extent. The vessels shall have high standard interiors to accommodate 54 technicians and crew with DNV comfort ratings and in-built dynamic positioning system and carry,” according to the communication.

CSL has been active on the international ship building arena for over two decades and has delivered around 50 high-end vessels to countries such as the US, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, and those in West Asia). The construction of a series of eight multi-purpose vessels for a German client is also progressing fast at the yard. It also has defence orders for Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvettes and New Generation Missile Vessels.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.