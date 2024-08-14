 Cochin Shipyard allocates ₹75 lakh for Kulathupuzha CHC

The Cochin Shipyard has allocated ₹75 lakh from their CSR fund for the development of the Kulathupuzha Community Health Centre, N. K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

Sampath Kumar P. R., manager in charge of the Cochin Shipyard CSR Fund, CHC medical officer Dr P. Prakash and Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra executive engineer Jose on Wednesday signed a construction contract to spend the amount for the renovation of the hospital. The allocation is in addition to ₹3.1 crore and ₹2.1 crore provided in two phases as part of the National Health Mission. At present the construction of an OP block with an area of 6,000 sq ft has been completed while the construction of the OP block with an area of 5,000 sq ft is in final stage. An IP ward for children and women will be constructed on the first floor of the hospital using CSR funds. The development of the Kulathupuzha CHC is being carried out with an intention to improve the treatment facility in the eastern region of the district. A sum of ₹75 lakh was allocated by the Cochin Shipyard as per his special request, said the MP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.