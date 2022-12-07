Cochin Shipyard allocates ₹66 lakh for new school building at Edamalakkudy

December 07, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Edamalakkudy in Idukki. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first tribal panchayat at Edamalakkudy in Idukki is set to receive a new school building through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from Cochin Shipyard, said Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose on Wednesday. The shipyard will allocate ₹66 lakh for the construction of the building, he said.

According to Mr. Kuriakose, a request seeking money from the shipyard to construct a school building, mess and kitchen for the tribal school was forwarded by the Education department in 2020. Following this, shipyard officials visited the tribal hamlet and approved the request from the Education department.

Mr. Kuriakose said the sanctioning of funds would be accelerated for the construction of the school building, which would be carried out with assistance from Forest, Tribal Development and Education departments and the Edamalakkudy panchayat.

According to sources, the Government Tribal Lower Primary School at Societykudy at the base camp of Edamalakkudy is the only facility for education in the panchayat. As per data, there are 121 students studying in the school.

“There are no proper classroom and accommodation facilities for students and teachers at Edamalakkudy. Hence, teachers are reluctant to join the school,” said a source.

“Only two classrooms are available for the school. The Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, (SSK) conducts BUDS classes for students in Classes V to VII here,” said the source.

“Most of the students need a four-to-five-hour walk through deep forests to reach the base camp. Due to such issues, only about 40-45 students turn up in a day,” added the source.

Recently, the SSK launched ‘Padippurussi’ (taste of learning), a scheme aimed at enabling students of the Muthuvan tribal settlements at Edamalakkudy to read and write Malayalam.

