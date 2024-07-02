GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cochin port to be preferred for passenger service to Gulf: Minister

Published - July 02, 2024 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government is going ahead with the plan of operating the passenger ship service to Kerala from Gulf countries based in the Cochin port, Port Minister V.N. Vasavan has said.

Replying to a submission in the assembly here on Tuesday, the Minister said the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) is entrusted with the task of selecting companies interested in the service connecting Kerala with Dubai. 

The State has taken steps to introduce passenger ship service to the Gulf from Kerala, considering the long-pending demand of Pravasi Malayalis.

The KMB has already invited an expression of interest (EoI) from the companies interested in operating the service and held discussions with two companies, White Sea Pvt Ltd. and Jabal Venture Pvt Ltd., which evinced interest in the project.

During the discussion, it was found that Cochin Port is the first port of call for big ships in Kerala.

Therefore, as a first step, the passenger ship service to be implemented from the Gulf region to Kerala will start from there, said the Minister. The Minister also assured that though major ports like Cochin port are under the control of the central government, the State would provide necessary support and interventions for the development of Cochin Port for cargo and passenger ship services in the interest of the State in due course.

The Minister also informed the assembly that cargo shipping to other States and various countries and international passenger ship services are now going through Cochin port.

