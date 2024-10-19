GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cochin International Airport’s 0484 Aero Lounge open for bookings

Published - October 19, 2024 05:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

0484 Aero Lounge, located at Terminal 2 of Cochin International Airport, is now open for bookings. Inaugurated on September 1, the lounge offers 41 guest rooms available for travellers and visitors starting on Monday (October 21, 2024). Guests can book rooms in flexible packages of 6, 12 and 24 hours at flexi and affordable rates.

In addition to guest rooms, bookings are also open for a range of amenities including co-working spaces, boardrooms, conference halls, gym and spa. The restaurant and cafe lounge are set to open in the second phase, while the adjacent food court offers a variety of cuisines for passengers to enjoy.

Bookings can be made by calling 0484-3053484 or +91-7306432642, 7306432643 and via email at 0484reservation@ciasl.in. For more information, visit www.0484aerolounge.com..

