Cochin chamber of commerce, KSUM to organise start-up meet on May 21

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Cochin, and the Kerala Startup Mission have joined hands to generate greater awareness of the start-up ecosystem in Kerala among the business community by bringing together angel investors and experts in the field of start-ups at a programme here on May 21.

‘Biz Kerala StartUp Connect’ will be organised at Hotel Avenue Regent from 6 p. m. on May 21, said the ICCI.

The start-up ecosystem thrives on innovation, which starts as an idea for a product or service, the pursuit of which needs to flourish in an environment of passion, determination, commercial viability, and financial well-being, the communication from the chamber said.

Anoop P. Ambika, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kerala Startup Mission, will be the chief guest on the occasion. The mission is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for promoting entrepreneurship in the State and is the implementing body for the Kerala Technology Startup Policy that supports the start-up ecosystem through various schemes and programmes. The KSUM was founded in 2006. The mission has around 10 lakh sq ft of space across Kerala to handhold start-ups to accelerate growth. According to the mission, it has helped 5,015 start-ups and has been instrumental in disbursing ₹27 crore in grants.

Helping hand

Biz Kerala StartUp Connect centres on how the system thrives when the odds are stacked against success and how entities that understand this system lend a helping hand. Start-ups will be represented by Bavil Varghese, co-founder of C Electric Automotive Drives; and Deepu Xavier, co-founder of Zappyhire. Speaking for the Angel Investor community will be Rajesh Padinjaramadom and K.M. Shanavaz, joint director, Kerala State Productivity Council. Savio Mathew, FICCI Kerala head, will attend the event.

Those who would like to participate may register on http://iccicochin.com/bizkerala.