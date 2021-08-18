Cochin airport receives first direct flight from London in 18 months

KOCHI

Three direct services a week in Kochi-London sector from August 22

The Cochin International Airport received its first direct flight from London in about 18 months as Air India Dream Liner AI-150 touched down at the airport in the early hours of Wednesday.

The flight, with 221 passengers on board, landed at 3.18 a.m. and the Cochin International Airport (CIAL) authorities welcomed the crew and passengers. The return flight, AI-149, took off for Heathrow at 5.57 a.m. with 232 passengers on board.

A communication from CIAL said Air India and the airport authority had slated three direct London services from August 22. The flights operate on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Fully booked

CIAL sources said the flights to London had evoked great response and all the flights for the coming weeks had been fully booked. They said that the Kochi-London sector had been a much favoured one.

CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the updated schedule would stimulate the aviation and tourism sectors in the time of distress. “CIAL is delighted to host three flights from London a week. This is the highest number of flight services that have been scheduled in this sector in the history of CIAL. It gives a shot in the arm for the efforts by the Government of Kerala and CIAL to establish frequent connectivity to Europe,” he said in a statement.

CIAL has waived parking and landing fee to the airlines operating in the European sector as part of its persistent effort to improve global connectivity.

COVID tests

India currently belongs to the U.K. government’s Amber list. Entering the U.K. from places on the Amber list requires three COVID-19 tests — the first, at least three days prior to departure; the second, on the day of arrival or before day two; and the third, on or after day eight. Home quarantine for 10 days is also mandatory.

For U.K. nationals who are fully vaccinated, neither quarantine nor the day eight test is required. People who have been fully vaccinated in the United States or some European countries will not need to quarantine themselves when they arrive in England or take the day eight test.