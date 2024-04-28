GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cocaine worth over ₹6 crore seized from Kenyan national at Kochi airport

April 28, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized cocaine worth ₹6.68 crore from a Kenyan national who arrived at the Cochin International Airport.

Fifty capsules containing 668 grams of cocaine swallowed by the carrier were extracted from his stomach with the assistance of doctors at a private hospital in Angamaly. The accused, identified as Karanja Michael Nganga, was intercepted at the airport on his arrival from Ethiopia via Muscat last week based on specific intelligence.

However, the initial search of his baggage left DRI officials empty-handed. Later, suspecting that he might have concealed drugs in his body, he was subjected to X-ray screening at the hospital. This revealed foreign objects inside his stomach, said sources.

The accused was produced in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly, and sent to the Aluva sub jail. Further probe is on.

