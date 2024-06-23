GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cocaine worth ₹19 crore seized from two air passengers from Tanzania

Updated - June 23, 2024 07:25 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Cocaine that was seized from two Tanzanian nationals at Cochin International Airport. 

Cocaine that was seized from two Tanzanian nationals at Cochin International Airport.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The  Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized cocaine worth ₹19 crore on Sunday from two passengers from Tanzania, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday from Ethiopia, via Doha.

The officers had received specific intelligence that the passengers, a man and a woman, would attempt to smuggle narcotic drugs into India, following which they were subjected to X-ray screening. It showed positive for foreign bodies inside their stomach and the duo were admitted to Apollo Adlux Hospital for extraction of the materials.

Around 100 capsules were recovered from the male passenger named Omari Athumani Jongo, which tested positive for cocaine. A total of 1,945 grams of cocaine worth ₹19 crore was seized from him. He was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate, Angamaly and remanded to Aluva Sub Jail. The woman passenger was still admitted at the hospital and the recovery proceeding was going on, said sources.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.