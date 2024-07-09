GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cocaine worth  ₹13 cr. seized from Kenyan national at Kochi airport

Published - July 09, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Just a fortnight after seizing cocaine worth ₹32 crore from two Tanzanian nationals, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed a Kenyan national with cocaine worth ₹13 crore at the Kochi airport on Tuesday.

Njenga Philip was arrested on his arrival from Addis Ababa by a Qatar Airways flight. The agency seized 200 gm of cocaine capsules, hidden on his person, and around 1,100 gm of cocaine in liquid form from a liquor bottle hidden in the check-in luggage. According to a DRI statement, liquid cocaine was being seized in Kerala for the first time.

The DRI had seized 195 cocaine capsules, one of the biggest hauls in terms of quantity, from a Tanzanian man and woman when they arrived from Ethiopia via Doha at the Kochi airport on June 16.

They were intercepted by DRI officials on a specific tip-off that passengers were involved in smuggling narcotic drugs to India. An X-ray screening returned positive results for foreign bodies inside their stomach. They were then admitted to a hospital for extraction.

Around 100 capsules, all of which reportedly tested positive for cocaine, were recovered from the male passenger. The initial seizure of 1.94 kg of cocaine was worth ₹19 crore. However, the recovery procedure from the woman was prolonged. Later, another 95 capsules, allegedly containing 1.34 kg of cocaine worth ₹13.42 crore, were recovered from her.

In April, the DRI had seized cocaine worth ₹6.68 crore from another Kenyan national at the Kochi airport. Fifty capsules, containing 668 gm of cocaine, were extracted from his stomach.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.