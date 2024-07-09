Cocaine worth  ₹13 cr. seized from Kenyan national at Kochi airport

Just a fortnight after seizing cocaine worth ₹32 crore from two Tanzanian nationals, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed a Kenyan national with cocaine worth ₹13 crore at the Kochi airport on Tuesday.

Njenga Philip was arrested on his arrival from Addis Ababa by a Qatar Airways flight. The agency seized 200 gm of cocaine capsules, hidden on his person, and around 1,100 gm of cocaine in liquid form from a liquor bottle hidden in the check-in luggage. According to a DRI statement, liquid cocaine was being seized in Kerala for the first time.

The DRI had seized 195 cocaine capsules, one of the biggest hauls in terms of quantity, from a Tanzanian man and woman when they arrived from Ethiopia via Doha at the Kochi airport on June 16.

They were intercepted by DRI officials on a specific tip-off that passengers were involved in smuggling narcotic drugs to India. An X-ray screening returned positive results for foreign bodies inside their stomach. They were then admitted to a hospital for extraction.

Around 100 capsules, all of which reportedly tested positive for cocaine, were recovered from the male passenger. The initial seizure of 1.94 kg of cocaine was worth ₹19 crore. However, the recovery procedure from the woman was prolonged. Later, another 95 capsules, allegedly containing 1.34 kg of cocaine worth ₹13.42 crore, were recovered from her.

In April, the DRI had seized cocaine worth ₹6.68 crore from another Kenyan national at the Kochi airport. Fifty capsules, containing 668 gm of cocaine, were extracted from his stomach.