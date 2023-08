August 30, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers seized cocaine and heroin valued at ₹44 crore from a passenger who reached Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Tuesday. Rajeev Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the DRI officers when he reached Karipur from Nairobi.

Kumar was carrying three kgs of cocaine and 1.29 kg heroin in his bag and shoes. It was the biggest seizure of drugs at Karipur in recent times.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.