Coca-Cola plant turns COVID treatment centre

The 550-bed facility was set up at a cost of ₹1.10 crore

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated a COVID second-line treatment centre (SLTC) set up at the defunct Coca-Cola factory at Plachimada, Perumatty, on Thursday.

Mr. Vijayan said the 550-bed facility would be a great fillip in the district’s fight against COVID. He praised Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd. for providing the facility in 34 acres by spending the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. The plant was closed down 20 years ago following protests from local people.

Of the 550 beds, 100 have oxygen facilities and 20 ventilator facilities. Fifty of the beds are in the ICU. The centre has airconditioned readymade cabins, oxygen cylinder support for all beds, 1 kl oxygen tank which can be expanded to 2 kl, portable x-ray console, and round-the-clock COVID outpatient (OP) wing.

Mr. Vijayan said the SLTC was set up in four weeks spending ₹1.10 crore. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty presided over the function. Minister for Health Veena George was the chief guest. K. Babu, MLA, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Chittur Block Panchayat president K. Murukadas, and several civic body heads were present.

Ms. George said the State was prepared to face the third wave of COVID. Meanwhile, the police arrested 11 activists who raised slogans near the SLTC at Plachimada. The protesters were demanding compensation from Coca-Cola.