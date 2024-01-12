ADVERTISEMENT

Cobras undergo surgery  

January 12, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Veterinary Centre on Thursday conducted a repair and reconstructive surgery to save two cobras with traumatic evisceration. The snakes were injured when they accidentally came under a excavator at Puthoor and they were brought to the centre in a special vehicle arranged by the Forest department. The six-foot-long reptiles had their internal organs protruding out of wounds when they were brought in for medical care. The cobras were immediately drugged and an hour-long reconstructive surgery was carried out by a team led by veterinary surgeons Dr. Sajay Kumar and Dr. Setulakshmi as per the directions of District Veterinary Centre chief Dr. D Shine Kumar. The snakes are being administered antibiotics and they will be set free in Shendurney Wildlife Sanctuary once the wounds heal completely and they regain health, said Assistant Conservator of Forests Y Anwar.  

