Coastal Zone Management Plan preparation may take time

Stakeholders to get more time to comment on draft

The Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP), which will define the scope and extent of development activities along the coastal belt of 10 districts in Kerala, may take a few more months to get into shape.

While the deadline fixed for the stakeholder agencies, including the government departments, to comment on the draft plan expired on May 30, enough time will be provided for the interested individuals to suggest amendments to the document, according to Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) sources.

The clarification attains significance in the wake of demands by various stakeholders, including fishermen, for more time to submit the comments. Several stakeholders had pointed out that plan documents could not be verified and suggestions submitted on account of the COVID-19 restrictions.

High Tide Line

The contours of the High Tide Line (HTL), the line on the land up to which water reaches during the spring tide, may change in some of the coastal areas of the State in the new CZMP draft plan. The HTL is significant in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regime as its from this line to a fixed distance on the land that the CRZ rules would be applicable. The changes in the HTL can lead to changes in the area where the CRZ rules will come into play. While in some cases more area may come under CRZ regime and in other cases, some areas may go out of the regime depending on the HTL, experts pointed out.

The Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) had provided the draft recommendations, which were prepared by the National Centre for Earth Science Studies, for the government departments, including Fisheries, Irrigation, Tourism, Revenue and Forest, for consultations during the last week of April. The draft report was prepared for Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alapuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Suggestions

It will take a few more months to open the window for individual stakeholders to submit their comments. The suggestions can be submitted directly at the district-level public hearings and also mailed to the authority. The draft plan will be made available at the local bodies concerned and on the website of the authority for verification, sources said.

The CZMP of the State needs to be updated according to the recent CRZ rules, which were issued in 2019, for the State to take the benefits of the new legislation. Till then, the CRZ 2011 rules will hold good, pointed out sources in the Authority.