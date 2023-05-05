ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal security exercise held

May 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach 01/23’ involving all maritime security agencies was conducted in the union territory of Lakshadweep till May 4. About 1,000 personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and all other law enforcement agencies including UT of Lakshadweep Administration, Coastal Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, Department of Port were engaged in the exercise, a press release said.  

The exercise was aimed to evaluate the efficacy and robustness of the coastal security mechanism of the island group while dealing with an asymmetric threat emanating from sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US