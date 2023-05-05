HamberMenu
Coastal security exercise held

May 05, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach 01/23’ involving all maritime security agencies was conducted in the union territory of Lakshadweep till May 4. About 1,000 personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and all other law enforcement agencies including UT of Lakshadweep Administration, Coastal Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, Department of Port were engaged in the exercise, a press release said.  

The exercise was aimed to evaluate the efficacy and robustness of the coastal security mechanism of the island group while dealing with an asymmetric threat emanating from sea.

