Coastal security awareness drive launched in Kannur

A team from the office of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala) started a two-day Coastal Security Awareness Campaign (CSAC) in Kannur district on Thursday.

The CSAC in Kannur district was formally inaugurated at the fishing harbour, Thalai, and later in the day, the campaign was conducted at Aayikkara harbour.

On Friday, the campaign will be conducted at the fishing harbour, Azhikkal and Pazhayangadi fish landing centre at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. respectively, said a release from the Indian Navy.

Representatives from the district administration, Department of Fisheries and Coastal Police participated in the campaign. Instructions on various aspects of coastal security, life-saving and communication equipment, precautions while fishing off the coast, actions to be taken when sighting a suspicious object were imparted by representatives of the Joint Operations Centre (Kochi).A total of 18 CSACs in six districts have been conducted so far this year by the Navy.