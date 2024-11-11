Coastal residents protest against KMB’s beachfront parking project in Kozhikode

The decision of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) to establish a multi-purpose transit yard at North Beach in Kozhikode, with parking space for around 200 cars, has sparked widespread protests from coastal residents. Protesters under the Thodiyil Beach Samrakshana Samithi argued that the project would disrupt the workspace of local fishermen and alter the natural ambience of the beach.

The Samithi has erected boards explaining its opposition and calling for the cancellation of the project. Members claimed that the proposed parking yard and related water tourism initiatives would result in the closure of several local shelters, besides interfering with various religious rituals traditionally held in the area.

Despite the protests, the KMB is moving forward, having already invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the project, which will utilise approximately 2.5 acres of prime beach property. The public-private partnership (PPP) project is expected to generate sustainable income for both the KMB and the State government. Rental kiosks, water tourism amenities, and a promenade are the highlights of the project. The KMB has already released the proposed layout to attract private entrepreneurs and agencies for the implementation of the project.

A few local protesters alleged that the Kozhikode Corporation had withdrawn from the joint venture after objections were raised. They also claimed that the proposed development projects at the spot would never get legal approval from the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Meanwhile, the KMB plans a pre-bid meeting on November 29 along with a site visit for interested investors. KMB officials said EOIs would be accepted till December 16 as part of efforts to bring the State-approved project to fruition.

