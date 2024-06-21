Coastal protection works will be launched in five more erosion hotspots soon: Roshy Augustine

Coastal protection work will be launched soon in five more ‘erosion hotspots’, including Alappad in Kollam district and Shanghumughom in Thiruvananthapuram, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine has said.

Mr. Augustine told the Assembly on Friday that the Alappad project was estimated to cost ₹172.50 crore. The State government was in possession of detailed project reports for Shanghumughom, Kollengode, Kaipamangalam, and Ottamassery based on reports prepared by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). Work would be taken up along these stretches together with Alappad, he said.

C.R. Mahesh of the Congress had drawn the attention to the need for protecting coastal Alappad through a submission in the House.

In 2021, the State government had announced a ₹5,300-crore project in the Budget for protecting the coastal belt from erosion. Under it, tetrapods and diaphragm walls were to be built along stretches that lacked sea walls.

10 spots identified

Based on this announcement, the Irrigation department had identified 10 erosion hotspots — Shanghumughom, Kollengode, Alappad, Ottamassery, Chellanam, Kaipamangalam, Kappad, Thalassery, Valiyaparamba and Ponnani. Coastal protection measures were implemented in Chellanam in Ernakulam district in the first phase.

