Coastal protection group to mark 5th year of protest action on November 1

Published - October 06, 2024 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chellanam-Kochi Jankiya Vedi, a people’s forum advocating for comprehensive coastal protection measures for Chellanam and Fort Kochi, will observe the fifth year of its public protest action on Kerala Formation Day, November 1. Writer Meena Kandasamy will inaugurate a fast at Thoppumpady to mark the occasion, with Father Eugene Pereira, leader of the Vizhinjam people’s movement, as the chief guest.

Convenor of the forum, V. T. Sebastian, said that the Janakiya Vedi would intensify its public action since the government had not fulfilled its promise regarding the protection of the Chellanam segment of the coast.

He added that the government had promised immediate action following a road blockade organised by the group on July 5 this year. However, those assurances had not been fulfilled so far.

Two key demands raised by the group were that the material dredged by the Cochin Port Authority from the Cochin shipping channel should be deposited near the Chellanam coast to aid beach accretion and reduce the depth of the nearshore waters off the coast.

The other demand was that tetrapod walls should be erected to protect the coast between Puthenthode and Fort Kochi. Though the government promised to implement these two measures, the promises have not been kept. The government also pledged to seek a report from the port authority regarding the proposal for dredged materials. However, the Jankiya Vedi has alleged that the port authorities have not been forthcoming on the issue so far.

Meanwhile, the Janakiya Vedi has elected new office-bearers. Mariamma George Kurisinkal is the new chairperson, and Thushar Nirmal Sarathy is the acting chairperson.

