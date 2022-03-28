Coastal police to prevent illegal cruise on fishing boats

March 28, 2022 17:43 IST

Velliyamkallu islet to be monitored to prevent unauthorised entry

Kozhikode

Citing safety issues, the Coastal Police have intensified their patrol along the Kozhikode coastal area to prevent the unauthorised sea cruise of domestic tourists using fishing boats. Officials point out that use of fishing boats for such trips beyond 500 metres from the shore is illegal and spot action will be taken against such adventure travellers.

The vigil is being intensified in the wake of increasing number of travellers visiting the Velliyamkallu islet, which is located 12 nautical miles from the Vadakara coast. Many try to reach the spot in the middle of the sea using ordinary fishing boats.

Police officials from Vadakara said only people who secure prior consent from the district administration and tourism department would be allowed to proceed to the tourism spot. They said that the restriction was introduced considering the increasing number of travellers visiting the spot without adopting proper safety measures.

“The fishing boats are often hired by local travellers to reach the rocky destination. Usually, no one carries any safety accessories including lifebelts or jackets to meet emergency situations,” said a tourism guard from Vadakara. He said it was a risky area where proper safety measures should be taken to avert incidents of drowning.

Coastal police sources said a few youths, who recently left for the destination on a fishing boat, were brought back to the shore. They said no trips would be permitted to the spot without proper intimation. The use of fishing boats other than those approved by the Tourism Department would also be prevented, they said.