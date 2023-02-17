HamberMenu
Coastal erosion should be taken seriously, says NDMA advisor

February 17, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Coastal erosion is an issue which should be taken seriously, Kunal Sathyarthi, Advisor (Policy & Planning), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has said.

Mr. Sathyarthi was speaking at a national workshop on the ‘Draft policy on mitigating measures to prevent soil erosion and resettlement of displaced persons affected by soil erosion’. Erosion is occurring at a slow pace, but it has to be seen seriously, he said.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy said innovative methods such as the use of tetrapods have been found to be very effective in tackling coastal erosion. Further study in this area is imperative and coastal erosion is as serious an issue as climate change, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary and Convener, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), A. Jayathilak, NDMA member K.S. Watsa, and T.V. Anupama, Commissioner, Disaster Management, were also present.

Representatives from 14 States participated in the workshop jointly organised by the NDMA and the KSDMA.

