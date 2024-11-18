Coastal defence exercise ‘Sea Vigil-24’ on Nov. 20, 21 on Kerala, Lakshadweep coasts

The fourth edition of the biennial coastal defence exercise titled Sea Vigil-24 will be held on Wednesday and Thursday (November 20 and 21) on the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts, in order to take stock of ‘Maritime Security including Coastal Defence and Offshore Security’ in the region.

Briefing mediapersons at the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) and Sagar Prahari Bal here on Monday, senior officials of Indian Navy said that Sea Vigil was a major coastal security exercise that was being held since January 2019 in participation with 16 maritime and coastal security stakeholders in the country. They include the Coast Guard, police, coastal police, Intelligence, Customs, Immigration and ports personnel, apart from stakeholders in the fisheries sector.

The multi-agency JOC was formed in 2009 in the wake of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack, while the Navy was designated as the authority responsible for overall maritime security of the country. These centres are linked to the Coastal radar chains.

The JOC within the Naval Base here was established as the nodal centre to coordinate with all the coastal security stakeholders. All coastal States across the country have a similar establishment.

In the run-up to Sea Vigil-24, numerous meetings and interactive sessions, all spearheaded by the Naval Headquarters, were conducted to ensure seamless coordination between the Navy, Coast Guard, six ministries and 21 agencies across all coastal States. The exercise will focus on strengthening the security of coastal assets like ports, oil rigs, single point moorings, cable landing points, and critical coastal infrastructure, said Captain S. Omanakuttan, Captain (Safety & Security), of the Southern Naval Command.

The exercise would offer an opportunity to assess the preparedness of all maritime security agencies, to identify their strengths and weaknesses and to enhance the country’s overall maritime defence framework. It will also serve as an essential measure in reinforcing the country’s commitment to safeguarding its maritime boundaries and in ensuring synergy among all coastal defence stakeholders.

The first phase of the exercise is currently in progress and will continue till Tuesday (November 19). During this phase, the Coastal Defence and Security Readiness Evaluation (CDSRE) is undertaken to audit infrastructure, assets and standard operating procedures available with each stakeholder involved in coastal security. In the second phase, scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday, simulated attacks would be carried out at select vital areas and vital points to assess the operational efficacy of coastal-security stakeholders. It will take stock of preparedness, response mechanism, surveillance capabilities and coordination between all the security agencies, Commander Krishnadas, the Officer in Charge of the Joint Operations Centre, told mediapersons.

The officers also took media persons on a tour of monitoring mechanisms that are in place to ensure coastal security.

