Coastal clean-up drive launched in Kollam

Neendakara coastal police on Sunday conducted ‘Operation Bluebeat,’ a clean-up drive in connection with International Coastal Cleanup Day.

M.Mukseh, MLA, inaugurated the cleaning and planting of Calophyllum inophyllum (Punna) saplings at Kollam beach and a total of 100 saplings were planted, a pressnote said.

While the MLA said that beach cleaning will be made more efficient with the help of surf rake device, Sub Inspector M.C.Prashant said that measures will be taken to ensure the protection of the saplings.

Coastal clean-up programmes were carried out in many places and Matsyafed Chairman T.K. Manoharan inaugurated plastic waste collection from Ashtamudi Lake.

Coastal police along with the volunteers of Kadalinte Makkal Cultural Society covered several islands in 20 boats and collected the plastic.

The garbage will be taken to the plastic shredding unit in Saktikulangara for processing. With the support of residents, inorganic waste was collected from the coastal area near Neendakara. Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, inaugurated the sanitation drive at the taluk hospital.

Coastal police station Sub Inspectors Abdul Majeed, Rajeevan, Harikumar and PRO D. Sreekumar coordinated various programmes. Neendakara coastal police is the recipient of Biodiversity Award and Vanamitra award for Kollam district instituted by Kerala Forest and Wildlife Department