Coastal areas in Thrissur under flood threat

With monsoon strengthening in the district, coastal areas are under the threat of tidal waves and floods.

The incessant rain since Monday has left the coastal areas in Eriyad grama panchayat under water. Water entered hundreds of houses in the panchayat because of a bund constructed across the Perunthodu, leading to minor tension in the area. Following this, E.T. Tyson, MLA, and panchayat president Prasadhini Mohan decided to break the bund. Overflowing of all canals leading to the Perunthodu led to the flood. Water entered houses in wards 16, 17 & 22 of the panchayat.

At Engandiyur

Thirty-seven families in Engandiyur panchayat are also under threat of sea erosion. The areas from Chettuva to Ethayi and Pokkulangara have been facing monsoon fury for years.

Though the people who lost their houses in the previous years have been rehabilitated temporarily, there is no arrangement to settle them permanently. People complain that the authorities have failed to find a permanent solution to their misery. Huge tidal waves often damage the seawalls in the area.

The Disaster Management wing has formed a squad to assist the people. Those who need help can contact the Chavakkad taluk office at 0487-2507350.

Health concerns

The flood has posed health concerns as waste water has contaminated all drinking water sources in the area. The Health Department has launched preventive measures in the area.

The district administration has opened a control room to tackle any rain-related emergency situation.

Wells in the Mala and Edathiruthy areas caved in in heavy rain. Trees on the Kundur-Alimattom road uprooted in wind, leading to traffic disruptions and damaging the road renovated at a cost ₹20 lakh last year. Trees fell on the Potta-Panampilly College road too.

Meanwhile, the Thrissur Corporation has initiated monsoon cleaning drive in the city. Canals will be cleaned and wells chlorinated as part of it.