Coast Guard vessel rescues stranded fishermen

16 May 2021 00:25 IST

Three fishermen who had gone missing were rescued by Indian Coast Guard personnel in a swift and daring operation on a Friday night.

Arun, 36, Francis, 58, and Surendran, 64, all natives of Thiruvananthapuram, were stranded in an Indian fishing boat, Badhriya, after they left the Thalassery harbour on Thursday. However, in a swift action, all were rescued at 10.20 p.m. by the Coast Guard ship Vikram.

All the rescued fisherman were provided emergency treatment on board the ship.

District Commander Sanatan Jena said despite rough sea conditions, the ships were out at sea rescuing the fishers.

“We are continuously warning all fishermen of the deteriorating weather condition and impending cyclonic weather in the area through radar stations and Coast Guard aircraft patrolling the areas,” he added.

He said the cyclone was now slowly and steadily moving in the northern direction, and Coast Guard ships were patrolling the high seas shepherding boats to safety.