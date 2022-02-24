Coast Guard seizes live sea cucumbers; arrests poachers

KOCHI

In a coordinated sea-air operation undertaken by the Coast Guard, four poachers with 30 live sea cucumbers were apprehended by Coast Guard ship Samar on Thursday morning. They were nabbed from a boat named Bluewater about 120 nautical miles off Kavaratti island in Lakshadweep and handed over to the Lakshadweep police.

Coast Guard headquarters (Kerala and Mahi) with its base at Fort Kochi Coast Guard headquarters (Kavaratti) together conducted the operation, a press release said. According to the Coast Guard, the poachers were planning to take the contraband either to Malappuram or to Vallanadu near Tuticorin.