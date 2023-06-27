Coast Guard rescues stranded fishermen off Alappuzha coast

June 27, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A fishing boat named Ferrari and its four crew members stranded on the high seas off Manakkodam Lighthouse in Alappuzha due to engine failure was rescued by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship C-162 on Tuesday.

The boat along with crew—Ashraf (48), Firoj (33), Mindo (28) and Shuklal (25) were taken to Kochi and handed over to the Fisheries department, the ICG said in a statement. The ICG control room at Kochi is providing timely help to fishermen at sea and can be contacted at 0484-2218969 and email dhq4@indiancoastguard.nic.in.