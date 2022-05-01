Coast Guard rescues six crew members of cargo vessel that capsized off Beypore coast

The Indian Coast Guard on Sunday rescued six crew members from a cargo vessel that capsized nearly eight nautical miles off the Beypore coast.

The rescue operation took place with the support of Coast Guard Interceptor Boat C-404 around 3 a.m. when the crew members of MSV Malabar Light were drifting in the sea in a lifeboat.

Beypore port authorities said the vessel was en route to Androth in Lakshadweep with livestock and construction materials. The ship capsized following flooding in the engine room.

The information was first received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at Mumbai. They later passed it to the Coast Guard authorities for immediate action.

The rescue team of the Coast Guard reached the location on time and shifted the crew members to the rescue boat after giving them first aid. They were brought to Beypore by 6.15 a.m. and handed over to the local authorities. The lifeboat was also towed to the shore. Coast Guard sources said the health condition of all the rescued persons was satisfactory.