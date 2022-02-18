Coast Guard rescues mariner in distress

Critical patient on board tanker evacuated

KOCHI A mariner in distress off the north Kerala coast was shifted by the Coast Guard to safety on Friday. Around noon, the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre, Beypore, received an alert about a critical patient on board the tanker Sundoro and an interceptor boat, C-144 was sent to the area. The boat approached the merchant ship in an hour and evacuated the patient, Anand Narayanan, adhering to all safety and COVID protocols. He was administered first aid on the way to a private hospital in Kozhikode where he was admitted, according to a press release.

Quality inspection unit Separately, an aeronautical inspection unit was inaugurated at the Coast Guard air enclave in Kochi to undertake continued quality checks on the newly inducted Dhruv Mk-III helicopters.

IG visits Kerala

Between February 14 and 17, Inspector General S. Paramesh, Coast Guard Commander (West), made his maiden visit to the Coast Guard district headquarters in Kochi besides the stations at Vizhinjam and Beypore. In Kochi, he reviewed the new Coast Guard jetty under construction at Fort Kochi and laid the stone for the single in-living accommodation and the Naviks institute.

During the Thiruvananthapuram visit, he called on Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief secretary V.P. Joy.