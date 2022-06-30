Coast Guard rescues five fishermen of capsized boat

Search on for missing fisherman

Five fishermen of a capsized fishing boat were rescued by the Coast Guard and merchant vessel Alliance in a coordinated operation on Thursday.

Search is on for a sixth fisherman who went missing.

The merchant vessel spotted the capsized boat Bigily around 42 nautical miles northwest of Kochi and alerted the Maritime Rescue Sub Centre in Kochi. The fishermen were floating in the vicinity of the boat. The Coast Guard directed fast patrol vessel Aryaman to proceed to the area.

The sea was rough, and the fishermen had been struggling for their lives at sea since June 28 when their boat capsized. The merchant vessel rescued the fishermen, and since inter-ship transfer was not possible because of the rough seas, the Coast Guard picked them up using a helicopter and brought them ashore to Kochi.