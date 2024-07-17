GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard rescues fishermen from vessel in distress off Ponnani

Published - July 17, 2024 09:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued a fishing vessel which was in distress and 11 men on board on Wednesday.

The vessel was spotted by a Dornier aircraft of the agency, which was on maritime surveillance, at 50 Nautical Miles off Ponnani. The uncontrolled flooding from hull rupture near the keel and the loss of propulsion of the vessel posed threat to safety of the crew, according to a communication from the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard District Headquarters No.4 (Kerala and Mahe) diverted its vessel Saksham, which was on patrol in the area. The agency also launched an Advanced Light Helicopter from Kochi for the rescue of crew in distress. Another vessel, Abhinav, was also deployed to augment the search and rescue operations.

The coordinated rescue operations helped in providing timely assistance to the distressed vessel and rescuing the crew on board, the communication said.

armed Forces / Kochi / Malappuram

